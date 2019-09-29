Olszewski (hamstring) has been added to the New England's injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, Mike Reiss of ESPN's NFL Nation reports. He's listed as questionable.

Olszewski isn't an impact player on offense but normally handles punt return duties. Julian Edelman would be the likeliest candidate to take over punt return duties if Olszewski can't go.

