Olszewski has missed practice of late with an unspecified issue, NESN's Zack Cox reports.
On the plus side, the 6-0, 190-pounder survived roster cuts and as the team's receiving corps is presently stands, the Bemidji State product is is a break or two away from entering the fantasy equation. It's possible that further roster moves are on the horizon for the Patriots, but Olszewski's strong training camp made it easier for the team to move on from veteran Mohamed Sanu and waive both Jeff Thomas and Devin Ross.
