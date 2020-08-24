Olszewski has had a strong training camp, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
With that in mind, Kyed indicates that to date, "Olszewski has looked like the second best WR in camp behind Julian Edelman." A strong camp and the fact that he can be a factor as a returner help Olszewski's chances of making the Patriots' regular-season roster, but he's clearly behind Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu in the team's wide receiver pecking order. The 6-foot, 190-pounder also has the likes of Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers to contend with for depth slotting.
