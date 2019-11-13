Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Healthy going forward
Olszewski (ankle) was absent from the injury report Wednesday.
Olszewski missed the Week 9's loss to the Ravens, but he leveraged the bye week to get healthy. The rookie wideout will suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but he's not expected to have a major role on offense, especially with rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry in line for his NFL debut.
