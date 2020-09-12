Olszewski (foot) has been placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Olszewski was ruled out for the team's Week 1 matchup against Miami on Friday. However, he'll now be sidelined until at least Week 4. His absence will leave a void in both kick and punt return duties, with Matthew Slater and Damiere Byrd primary options to take over.