Olszewski (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We now know that Olszewski is dealing with a foot issue, but his presence on the field this week suggests that he could be ready to go for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins. Olszewski is part of a Patriots receiving corps that's work in progress. Though he's clearly behind both Julian and Edelman and N'Keal Harry in the team's pecking order -- and probably Damiere Byrd to start the season -- the team's lack of proven depth could open the door for expanded opportunities for Olszewski as the campaign rolls along.
