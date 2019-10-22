Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Logs 15 snaps on offense Monday
Olszewski did not record a catch in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Olszewski, who was on the field for 15 of the Patriots' 82 snaps on offense Monday, saw just one target in the game. With Phillip Dorsett back in action and the team having acquired Mohamed Sanu, Olszewski isn't going to be a big part of the team's offense until the next wave of injuries hits New England's receiving corps.
