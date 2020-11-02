Olszewski recorded one carry for six yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

With Julian Edelman (knee) on IR and N'Keal Harry out with a concussion, Olszewski started and logged 42 of a possible 65 snaps on offense Sunday, but he didn't log a target. If Harry returns in Week 9 and/or the Patriots add wide receiver help prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Olszewski could see decreased snaps next Monday against the Jets. In any case, Olszewski is off the fantasy radar as long he remains an afterthought in New England's passing game.