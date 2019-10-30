Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Logs limited practice
Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.
Olszewski managed to play through his lingering ankle and hamstring injuries during Week 8's win over the Browns, so there's not yet any reason to doubt his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens. If he's able to go, the Bemidji State product will do most of his damage as New England's primary kick and punt returner.
