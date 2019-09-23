Olszewski was on the field for seven of a possible 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Olszewski, who was not targeted in the game, saw some snaps on offense Sunday, with Julian Edelman (ribs) banged up, but looking ahead he'll continue to see the bulk of his snaps on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories