Olszewski carried three times for 16 yards and lost a yard on his only catch in Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Olszewski logged 35 (out of a possible 81) snaps on offense in the contest, as his role has expanded of late, with Julian Edelman (knee) on IR and N'Keal Harry dealing with a concussion. Despite the added work, Olszewski's impact outside of the team's return game has remained modest.