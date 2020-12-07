Olszewski turned his only target into a 38-yard touchdown and added a 70-yard punt return touchdown during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

Olszewski put his team out to a 14-point lead when he returned a punt down the sideline to paydirt in the second quarter and capped off the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown reception from Jarrett Stidham in the final minutes. He came into the game with just five carries and two receptions to his name this season, so the two-score effort was certainly surprising. Olszewski could make the case for more involvement in the offense moving forward after flashing his potential in this one, but he seems unlikely to produce reliable fantasy numbers in Thursday's matchup with the Rams.