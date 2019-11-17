Play

Olszewski (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Olszewski practice in a limited basis Friday, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be dealing with an issue serious enough to force him to miss time. In his stead, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman will be called upon to handle kick and punt return duties respectively.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories