Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: No-go for Week 11
Olszewski (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Olszewski practice in a limited basis Friday, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be dealing with an issue serious enough to force him to miss time. In his stead, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman will be called upon to handle kick and punt return duties respectively.
More News
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Officially questionable•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Healthy going forward•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Unavailable for SNF•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Questionable Week 9•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Ready for Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...