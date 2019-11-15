Play

Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Olszewski was limited in Friday's practice due to ankle and hamstring issues. If the rookie first-round pick were forced to miss any time, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman would field kicks and punts, respectively.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories