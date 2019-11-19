Olszewski (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Accordingly, Olszewski's season is over. He totaled two catches for 34 yards on the season to go with 179 yards on punt returns. Mohamed Sanu (ankle) handled punt-return duties in Week 11 against the Eagles and if healthy, figures to share those duties with Julian Edelman going forward.