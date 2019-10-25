Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

Olszewski was suited up for this past Monday's game against the Browns despite a hamstring injury, and it appears he's picked up an ankle injury, too. The undrafted rookie managed to practice in a limited fashion this week, and his official status won't be clear until 90 minutes before Sunday's kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. With Phillip Dorsett healthy and Mohamed Sanu in the fold, Olszewski will likely remain on special teams if he's able to go.