Olszewski (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.

Olszewski was added to Saturday's injury report with a hamstring issue after practicing in full to begin the week. He appears to have picked up the injury mid-week, and his status for Monday Night Football could come down to a game-time decision. In the event that Olszewski is forced to miss any time, Matthew Slater will serve as the Patriots' top kick returner and Julian Edelman (chest) will take back punts.

