Olszewski (head) is questionable to return Sunday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Olszewski suffered the injury on a punt return in the first half and will likely get evaluated for a concussion. If he is unable to get back in the game Kyle Dugger will be in like to take over Olszewski's role.
