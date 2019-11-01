Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Olszewksi played through the ankle and hamstring injuries last week after being listed as questionable and appears primed to do so again in Week 9. The 22-year-old should work as the Patriots primary return man, assuming he suits up.

