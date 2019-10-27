Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Ready for Week 8
Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Olszewski suited up in last week's game despite coming into it with a hamstring injury, and will do the same thing for Week 8. Now that he's officially healthy, the undrafted rookie will be deployed as a depth receiver, and act as the team's starting return man on punt and kick returns.
