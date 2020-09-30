Olszewski (foot) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Patriots have designated Olszewski to return from IR, meaning the team will have a 21-day window to add him to the active roster. He's expected to contribute as a depth wideout and option in the return game when healthy.
