Olszewski logged one of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

Olszewski did see 13 special teams snaps, en route to returning two punts for 35 yards. With Antonio Brown poised to join the team's wideout mix, Olszewski obviously isn't going to be a big factor in the team's attack. However, he could remain active as a returner, with an eye toward keeping Julian Edelman safe from harms way on that front.