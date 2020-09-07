Olszewski (undisclosed) was present for the media-access period following Monday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While Olszewski was absent at the beginning of Monday's practice for an unspecified reason, it's encouraging that he was present toward the end while other injured players remained away from the team. While it's unclear if Olszewski participated at full speed, we should know more about the nature of his injury when the first official injury report is revealed Wednesday. The 23-year-old wideout was impressive in training camp and is slated to be the No. 4 receiver in New England once he's healthy since the team cut Mohamed Sanu and Jeff Thomas.
More News
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Has missed practice•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Having good camp•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Clear of ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: No-go for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Officially questionable•