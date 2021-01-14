Olszewski finished the 2020 season with five catches (on five targets) for 62 yards and a TD and five carries for 23 yards in 13 games.

While Olszewski didn't see much work in the Patriots offense this past season, he did make quite a mark as a returner, fielding 18 kickoffs for 418 yards and 20 punts for 346 yards and a TD. His strong effort in that department led to the 24-year-old being selected to the AP 2020 All-Pro First Team as a special teamer. Olszewski is under contract with New England through 2021and should thus reprise his role in the return game this coming season. Whether he sees more opportunities as a pass catcher, however, hinges largely on the team's offseason moves at the wide receiver position.