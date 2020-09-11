Olszewski (foot) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Olszewski looked good in training camp, but he sustained an injury recently and won't be available for the season opener. With N'Keal Harry (shoulder) considered questionable, the Patriots' receiver corps could be shorthanded in Week 1. Jakobi Meyers and Matthew Slater should both see increased reps to start the year as a result.
