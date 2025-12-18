Patriots' Harold Landry: Back on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Landry has been on the injury report with a knee injury since late November. He's played in every game since, so he should be available for New England's Week 16 matchup against the Ravens.
More News
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Ready for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Still on injury report•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Good to go for MNF•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Questionable for Monday•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Doesn't practice Wednesday•