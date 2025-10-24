default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landry (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Landry was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full Friday. He's started all seven games for New England, logging 27 tackles (15 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and 12 QB hits on 80 percent of the defensive snaps.

More News