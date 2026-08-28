Landry (undisclosed) could be activated off the active/PUP list before cutdown day, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Landry opened training camp on the active/PUP list in late July. The starting linebacker has a chance to be activated before Sunday's cutdown, but if he is not, he will be forced to sit out at least four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve. If Landry cannot start on opening day against the Seahawks, Gabe Jacas or Bradyn Swinson will likely start opposite Dre'Mont Jones on the edge.