Landry (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Landry will have his practice reps limited while working through a knee injury he sustained in late November. The injury hasn't prevented him from playing, and he'll likely be available to play against the Jets on Sunday. The 2018 second-rounder has totalled 48 tackles (27 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through 15 regular-season games in his first year in New England.