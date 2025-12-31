Landry (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Landry was unable to play against the Jets on Sunday due to a knee injury that has lingered since late November. It was the first game he's missed this season, and he'll look to return to practice over the next two days and be available for the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Dolphins on Sunday. The veteran pass rusher has logged 8.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games in his first year with New England.