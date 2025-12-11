Landry (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Landry is trending in the wrong direction after being listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. That being said, he was listed with a knee injury prior to each of New England's last two games ahead of a Week 14 bye but managed to play both times. Landry's participation level at Friday's practice and subsequent injury designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will be worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.