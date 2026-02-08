Landry (knee) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl LX clash against the Seahawks.

Landry had his practice reps limited over the last two weeks in order to manage a lingering knee issue. He drew the questionable tag after posting an LP-DNP-LP practice log this past week, but the veteran edge rusher has been given the green light to play in Sunday's Super Bowl after not playing in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. Landry saw limited snaps on defense in his two playoff outings with the Patriots, and if that's the case against Seattle, then both Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings would be in line for more work.