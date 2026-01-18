Landry (knee) is active for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Texans.

Landry has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 12, but he's still suited up for five of the last seven games, including last week's win the Chargers in the wild-card round. The 29-year-old recorded 49 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, over 15 regular-season appearances, and he added two tackles versus Los Angeles. Landry should maintain his starting role on the edge opposite K'Lavon Chaisson.