Landry and the Patriots agreed on a three-year, $43.5 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Landry will head to New England after being released by the Titans on Friday, reuniting with his former head coach Mike Vrabel. The linebacker is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he accumulated 71 total tackles (42 solo), including 9.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over 17 regular-season games with Tennessee. Landry is likely the first of many major additions the Patriots will make via free agency during the offseason.