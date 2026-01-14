default-cbs-image
Landry (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Landry is starting the week as a limited participant in practice as he continues to nurse a knee injury that kept him out for the final two games of the regular season. In his first game back, the 29-year-old garnered two tackles (one solo) in 26 defensive snaps. The eight-year veteran will likely have to practice in full by Friday to avoid an injury designation.

