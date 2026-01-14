Patriots' Harold Landry: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Landry is starting the week as a limited participant in practice as he continues to nurse a knee injury that kept him out for the final two games of the regular season. In his first game back, the 29-year-old garnered two tackles (one solo) in 26 defensive snaps. The eight-year veteran will likely have to practice in full by Friday to avoid an injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Ready to go for wild-card round•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Questionable to face Chargers•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Sidelined against Dolphins•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Out for Sunday•