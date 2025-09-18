Patriots' Harold Landry: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Landry managed a foot injury last week but managed to suit up in Week 2 and log three tackles with a sack while playing 92 percent of snaps. His limited participation was likely just management of the issue, but Landry's status will become clearer by Friday.
