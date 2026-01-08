Patriots' Harold Landry: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Landry missed New England's last two regular-season games due to a nagging knee injury, but his activity at practice Wednesday suggests there's a chance he'll return for the Wild Card Round versus the Chargers. Still, he'll probably have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
