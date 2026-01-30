Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Landry (knee) didn't practice Friday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Landry has now missed consecutive practices after being sidelined for the AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos due to a knee injury. The 29-year-old led New England's defense in sacks this past regular season, tallying 8.5 across 15 appearances. He'll likely need to upgrade to a full practice at some point to avoid an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8.