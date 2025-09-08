Landry recorded five total tackles (four solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Patriots.

Landry inked a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Patriots in March after spending the first six years of his career with the Titans. He thoroughly impressed playing under head coach Mike Vrabel once again, notching an NFL-leading 2.5 sacks in Week 1. The Patriots sorely missed a consistent pass-rush threat after trading Matthew Judon prior to last season, finishing last in the NFL with 28 sacks. Landry appears to be the missing piece to New England's pass-rush unit, and he'll look to continue getting after the quarterback in Week 2 against the Dolphins.