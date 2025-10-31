Patriots' Harold Landry: Only two stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry logged two tackles (none solo) in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.
Landry entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to an ankle injury. Between that and the blowout game script, Landry seemingly had his playing time limited as he matched his season low in snap rate at 70 percent. Landry has three or fewer tackles in three consecutive contests.
