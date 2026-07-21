Patriots' Harold Landry: Opening camp on PUP

Landry (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the active/PUP list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The nature and severity of Landry's injury is unclear, but it's severe enough for the veteran pass rusher to miss out on practice time. Because he's on the PUP list, Landry would be eligible to return to practice and preseason games at any time during training camp once fully recovered from his unspecified injury. After spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Titans, the Boston College product finished his first regular season with the Patriots with 49 tackles (27 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 15 games.