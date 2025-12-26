Landry (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old from Boston College opened the Patriots' week of practice with consecutive DNPs and is now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. In 15 appearances, Landry has logged 48 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. While he's sidelined in Week 17, expect Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings (ankle, questionable) to see more snaps with the Patriots' first-team defense.