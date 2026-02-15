Landry totaled 49 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble over 15 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2025.

Landry joined the Patriots last March after seven years with Tennessee. The Boston College product logged his fewest defensive snaps (673) since his rookie 2018 campaign, but he still paced New England with 8.5 regular-season sacks. Landry was bothered by a knee injury in the playoffs and missed the AFC Championship Game against Denver, but he was able to return to play in the Super Bowl against Seattle. However, he logged just 14 defensive snaps. Landry should be healthy by the start of next season, when he'll in the second year of a three-year contract.