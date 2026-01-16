Landry (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Texans, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The 29-year-old from Boston College played through his knee injury in the Patriots' wild-card win over the Chargers, recording two tackles across just 26 defensive snaps, his lowest snap total of the season. If Landry is unable to suit up for Sunday's divisional-round contest, expect Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder to have expanded roles in New England's outside linebacker corps.