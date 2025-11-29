Landry (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite logging consecutive DNPs to being New England's week of practice, Landry has a chance to suit up Monday night. The first-year Patriot has not missed a game this season, recording 41 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 12 appearances. If he's sidelined in Week 13, expect Anfernee Jennings and Caleb Murphy to have expanded roles with New England's first-team defense.