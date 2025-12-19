Landry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Landry has consistently suited up despite being listed with a knee injury, and Sunday night is likely to be no different, though confirmation on his status may not come until around 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 ET kickoff in Baltimore. The starting outside linebacker has 8.5 sacks in 14 appearances, including a sack in each of the past three games.