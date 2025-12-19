default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Landry has consistently suited up despite being listed with a knee injury, and Sunday night is likely to be no different, though confirmation on his status may not come until around 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 ET kickoff in Baltimore. The starting outside linebacker has 8.5 sacks in 14 appearances, including a sack in each of the past three games.

More News