Landry (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Landry was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday before downgrading to a non-participant Thursday. The linebacker ended the week strong by once again upgrading to a limited participant Friday, and his status for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Seahawks remains in question. If Landry cannot suit up, Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings will likely split snaps as the outside linebacker opposite K'Lavon Chaisson, as they did in the AFC Championship Game victory over the Broncos.