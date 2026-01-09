Landry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Landry's availability for Sunday night's game is up in the air after the veteran linebacker sat out the last two games of the regular season. Elijah Ponder, Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson would be candidates for larger roles if Landry remains sidelined.