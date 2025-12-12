Patriots' Harold Landry: Ready for Week 15
Landry (knee) does not carry and injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Landry was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday, but he resumed handling full on-field reps at Friday's session. The veteran pass rusher has already tallied 7.5 sacks across 13 regular-season appearances, including 2.0 sacks in his last two games. He'll look to continue his streak versus Josh Allen and Buffalo.
