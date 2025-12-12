default-cbs-image
Landry (knee) does not carry and injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Landry was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday, but he resumed handling full on-field reps at Friday's session. The veteran pass rusher has already tallied 7.5 sacks across 13 regular-season appearances, including 2.0 sacks in his last two games. He'll look to continue his streak versus Josh Allen and Buffalo.

