Patriots' Harold Landry: Ready to go for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) is active for Sunday night's wild-card matchup with the Chargers.
Landry will make his return to action after missing the team's last two regular-season contests while nursing a knee injury. The 29-year-old registered 11 total tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, in his final four appearances of the regular season, and he'll look to keep it up versus Los Angeles.
