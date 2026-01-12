default-cbs-image
Landry (knee) is active for Sunday night's wild-card matchup with the Chargers.

Landry will make his return to action after missing the team's last two regular-season contests while nursing a knee injury. The 29-year-old registered 11 total tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, in his final four appearances of the regular season, and he'll look to keep it up versus Los Angeles.

